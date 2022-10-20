One million children lose mother to cancer a year

PARIS: Around one million children worldwide lose their mother to cancer every year, often leaving orphans caught up in a “vicious cycle of disadvantage”, researchers said on Wednesday.
The first-ever estimate for the number of children left motherless from cancer was announced at the World Cancer Congress in Geneva on Wednesday. It was prompted by a study in Africa by the World Health Organisation´s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is based in Lyon, France.
That research followed more than 2,000 women with breast cancer in Namibia, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria, over half of whom died in just five years. The study illustrated that “the intergenerational impact of cancer deaths of mothers hasn´t been documented,” IARC epidemiologist Valerie McCormack told AFP. So the IARC researchers calculated that out of the four million who died from cancer in 2020, one million children were left motherless.
