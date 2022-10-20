 
close
Thursday October 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Usama, Shahnawaz in Welsh Masters

By Our Correspondent
October 20, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh’s Shah Nawaz and Usama Khan will participate in the Karakal Welsh Squash Masters Open that is to be held in Cardiff, Wales, from December 2-4. Usama is to feature in 40 plus category while Shah Nawaz will take part in 45 plus category.

Comments