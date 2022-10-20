Customs win Canoeing Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs won the National Flat Water Sprint Canoeing Championship at Hanna Lake, Quetta, the other day.

The team of Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy stood runners-up and third position went to the team of Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan.

In the category of K-1 (200M) for seniors, Abubakar Durrani stood first and Farhanullah Kakar got second position while Parvez Yeasinzai took third position.

In the event for juniors, Dowlat Khan Kakar took first position, Sarfaraz Kassi stood second, and Elyas Sherani claimed third position.

In the category of K-1 (500M) for seniors, Farooq Ahmed Kakar grabbed first position, M Riyaz claimed second position, and M Edrees stood third.

In the of C-1 (200M) for seniors, M Yousaf took first position, Riza Changaizi got second position, and M Asif stood third.

In the category of K-2 (200M) for seniors, Abubakar Durrani and Farhanullah Kakar took first position.

Parvez Yaseenzai and Atta Muhammad Yasinzai grabbed second position and Muhiz Rehman Bazai and M Sallah claimed third position.