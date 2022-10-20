Inglis suffers freak golf injury

SYDNEY: Australia’s back-up wicketkeeper Josh Inglis cut his hand while playing golf, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday, three days before the hosts start their Twenty20 World Cup defence.
The 27-year-old reportedly required hospital treatment for what was a bad and bloody cut.
“Josh Inglis has suffered a cut to his right hand after a club snapped in his hand while playing golf,” Cricket Australia said. “He is being assessed. No other information is available at this stage.”
Inglis is in Australia’s squad but was not expected to be in the starting XI, with Matthew Wade preferred behind the stumps.
The hosts play New Zealand in a repeat of last year’s final on Saturday in their tournament opener in Sydney. It has shades of England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who is out of the World Cup after breaking a leg following a “freak accident” playing golf.
PARIS: The new CEO of the company promoting the Super League, German businessman Bernd Reichart, says European...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies have agreed to postpone the three-match T20I series which...
KARACHI: As many as four Pakistani cueists will be taking part in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2022 due to be...
JAKARTA: Photos of FIFA’s president laughing and high-fiving in a football match with local officials weeks after a...
KARACHI: Pakistan's Iranian judo coach Sajjad Kazemi on Wednesday said that the promising fighter Qaisar Khan Afridi...
KARACHI: Sindh’s Shah Nawaz and Usama Khan will participate in the Karakal Welsh Squash Masters Open that is to be...
Comments