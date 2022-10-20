Pak-Afghan warmup game ends without result

BRISBANE: The warm up game between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Gabba here on Wednesday ended without a result because of rain.
Batting first, Afghanistan scored 154 for six. Pakistan had made 19 without a loss in 2.2 overs when rain stopped the play.
Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both Afghanistan openers in the first and the third over after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. They however, managed to post 154 thanks to captain Mohammad Nabi's 51 off 37 balls and Ibrahim Zadran's 35 off 34. Pacer Haris Rauf also got two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan got one wicket apiece.
