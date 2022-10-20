Asia Cup no-show may split cricket, PCB warns BCCI

LAHORE: Pakistani cricket authorities hinted Wednesday they may pull out of next year’s World Cup in India, a day after officials there said they would not send a team to the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah – who is also president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) -- said Tuesday that India “can’t” send a team to Pakistan, adding the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue.

His announcement caught Pakistan by surprise, with officials warning it could “split” the international cricket community.

PCB expressed surprise over the statement by Shah and hinted that Pakistan could boycott the International Cricket Council events going to be held in India.

In a statement, PCB said the overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

The ACC President made the remarks about shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue “without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications, the PCB said.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia,” PCB said.

Pakistan has so far not received any official communication from the ACC.

“As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter,” the statement read.

“The Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue,” Shah told reporters in Mumbai Tuesday following a meeting of the Board for Control of Indian Cricket (BCCI). “I am saying this as ACC president. We can’t go there (to Pakistan), they can’t come here.” PCB has on a number of occasions made it clear that it would not play its home events away from home anymore.

Pakistan and India have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2013 but do face off at global events, including a scheduled game at the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The news from India sparked anger in cricket-mad Pakistan. Former captain Shahid Afridi said the players had worked hard over the last two years to develop “excellent comradery”.

“Why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match?” he tweeted.

“Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India.”

In a television programme, former captain Younis Khan and Kamran Akmal said that the PCB should take a strong stance on this matter and should stick to hosting the tournament regardless of India’s participation.

“I would ask the PCB to take a firm stance on this issue, just like we did in the past [after New Zealand called off Pakistan’s tour at the eleventh hour] and as you know those teams have begun to tour the country,” said Younis. —with input from agencies