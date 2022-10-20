 
close
Thursday October 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Lights out

October 20, 2022

It seems that our complaints have no effect on our government which keeps ignoring our genuine pleas. The people of Karachi have been facing the worst loadshedding since May, but the authorities are not ready to provide some relief to the people.

Saeeda Batool

Karachi

Comments