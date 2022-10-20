Not safe for parliament

This refers to the news report, ‘SC moved for sending 149 MPs back to Parliament’ (Oct 18). The petitioner has described Imran Khan’s strategy of en-masse resignations from the National Assembly as unconstitutional and childish. It was surprising to see that the PTI chairperson contested in the by-elections on the seat left vacant by his party members. The petitioner has also raised questions over the PTI’s long absence from the NA, giving the government an open field to pass legislation that allows tweaks in the accountability mechanism to nullify serious corruption cases against the party.

With such formidable charges levelled against the PTI and its leader - and rightly so – I feel the petitioner should have asked for the exclusion of the PTI from parliamentary politics for at least a decade. This case gets further strengthened by Imran Khan’s threats of a march to Islamabad with massive crowds to try to topple the government. Such tactics are bound to cause widespread rioting, including bloodshed. By its conduct, the party has proved that it is unsuitable for the parliamentary process. Also, leaders of the other major parties, who are known for their corruption, must be given the same treatment to ensure the survival of Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi