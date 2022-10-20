 
Rehabilitation work

October 20, 2022

The devastating floods have caused widespread misery, and we expect to see post-flood economic issues shortly. Even though many philanthropists and relief organizations have made remarkable efforts to help the affected rebuild their lives, the scale and spread of the issues is so massive that this aid is insufficient to make a real impact.

The government needs to stand with the flood victims and help them cover their losses.

Syed Mubashir Hussain Zaidi

Karachi

