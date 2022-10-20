Keep it clean

I am a resident of Akhuwat Nagar Society, Sukkur. In our society, huge heaps of garbage can be seen almost everywhere. Large cans have been installed, but they are of no use because garbage-collection trucks do not bother to come on time and vacate the cans. This compels residents to throw the trash around the cans, giving rise to extra mounds of garbage. The litter produces a bad smell. Such unhygienic conditions also give birth to harmful bacteria and viruses, resulting in numerous diseases.
The municipality authorities should take action to improve the hygiene and sanitary conditions of residential societies in Sukkur.
Zameer Hussain
Sukkur
It seems that our complaints have no effect on our government which keeps ignoring our genuine pleas. The people of...
This refers to the news report, ‘SC moved for sending 149 MPs back to Parliament’ . The petitioner has described...
The Taxila Bridge near the Heavy Mechanical Complex is in extremely bad shape. It has one-feet deep ditches at...
The devastating floods have caused widespread misery, and we expect to see post-flood economic issues shortly. Even...
The Sindh government must take some steps to overcome the water supply problem in Karachi. Residents are exhausted...
I live in Karachi, and I want to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the poor condition of street lights in...
Comments