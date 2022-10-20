Keep it clean

I am a resident of Akhuwat Nagar Society, Sukkur. In our society, huge heaps of garbage can be seen almost everywhere. Large cans have been installed, but they are of no use because garbage-collection trucks do not bother to come on time and vacate the cans. This compels residents to throw the trash around the cans, giving rise to extra mounds of garbage. The litter produces a bad smell. Such unhygienic conditions also give birth to harmful bacteria and viruses, resulting in numerous diseases.

The municipality authorities should take action to improve the hygiene and sanitary conditions of residential societies in Sukkur.

Zameer Hussain

Sukkur