Without water

The Sindh government must take some steps to overcome the water supply problem in Karachi. Residents are exhausted because of acute water shortages and the unavailability of clean drinking water. Most residential areas are deprived of the regular supply of line water, and when the water finally comes in taps it carries an awful stench. This problem is a result of the mixing of drinking water pipes and sewerage lines. It is disappointing that a city like Karachi has to face such basic issues because our government has turned a blind eye to our problems.

Every resident deserves to have access to clean drinking water. The government must know that clean drinking water is important for a healthy life.

Mehdi Bilgrami

Karachi