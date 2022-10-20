I live in Karachi, and I want to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the poor condition of street lights in our city. This problem leads to low visibility at night because of which people find it difficult to drive on the streets.
Such difficulties encountered during driving may lead to accidents. The provincial government must pay attention to this issue.
Sara Shahid
Karachi
