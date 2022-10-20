 
close
Thursday October 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Street lights

October 20, 2022

I live in Karachi, and I want to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the poor condition of street lights in our city. This problem leads to low visibility at night because of which people find it difficult to drive on the streets.

Such difficulties encountered during driving may lead to accidents. The provincial government must pay attention to this issue.

Sara Shahid

Karachi

Comments