Transportation needs

Inter-city travelling in Pakistan is a pain. Two weeks ago, I had to travel from Karachi to a village in rural Sindh. I boarded a bus that left its designated spot at 10:45pm. The condition of the bus was disappointing, but I thought against cancelling my seat. The journey was supposed to be six hours long, but even after close to four hours, we hadn’t covered half the distance. The driver randomly parked his bus at a petrol station near Jamshoro for no reason. When other passengers and I asked why we weren’t moving, the driver became rude. Eventually, we called the motorway officials and requested them to arrange for an alternative vehicle.

Upon seeing the officers, the driver acknowledged his mistake, paid the challan, and went ahead. This incident shows that our transportation system is completely paralyzed. Profiteers make their own rules and do not care about passengers who have to reach their destinations on time. There have been so many cases where there are explosions inside buses. This happens because no one pays attention to the health of buses. And this negligence results in fatal accidents, leading to a loss of human life.

Awais Ahmed Kalwar

Ghotki