No justice

This refers to the editorial, ‘Whither justice’ (October 19), which discusses major drawbacks in our judicial system where the rich always get away easily. It is good to note that the government has decided to file a review petition against the acquittal of Shahrukh Jatoi, but it is not rocket science to predict the end result. A root cause that hinders justice in our country is unnecessary delays in cases. As a matter of principle, no murderer should be granted bail and murder cases must be decided within 30 days. It is unfortunate that in our country, punishments are rarely reserved for the influential. People can never forget how ruthlessly a vehicle belonging to former MPA Majeed Achakzai crushed a traffic police officer in Quetta and how those responsible for the incident were not punished. The only solution lies in solving murder cases in exclusive special courts in 30 days, and if this is not done, it will be tantamount to chasing shadows in the dark.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi