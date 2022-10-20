‘Safe City Project to have drone vehicle’

Sindh Safe Cities Authority Director General Dr Maqsood Ahmed attended the GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition), an annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event in Dubai, and finalised a drone vehicle which can be added to the Safe City project.

Officials said Wednesday that the exhibition took place at the Dubai World Trade Center, which is the world’s largest trade shows for business start-ups, and the five-day GITEX featured over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors, 4,500 businesses and one hundred plus expert speakers and panellists from a diverse array of fields from over 170 nations.

The GITEX features major technology players and trends while covering different sectors which include smart cities, cyber security, data economy, mobility, health care and telecoms. One of the largest technology shows, it unifies the world’s most influential ecosystems of advancing business, economy, society and culture through the sheer power of innovation.

Global DevSlam 2022 presented by GITEX Global is the world’s largest developer and tech skill building event, bringing together a collation of 8000 coders, developers, programmers, data scientists, DevOps Professionals software engineers and scientists from over 30 countries.

The GITEX provided an ideal platform to DG SSCA to interact and network with key industry players, explore opportunities and learn important developments taking place around the world.

The officials added that the Sindh Safe Cities Authority is in the final stage of commencing the Karachi Safe City Project with the installation of 12,000 cameras at 2,000 locations all over the city. The project has been pending since 2016.