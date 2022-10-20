70-year-old man held for harassment

The District East police on Wednesday arrested an elderly man for his alleged involvement in harassing a young female journalist in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

Police said they received a complaint from Laila Nisar, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, saying that she and her mother were returning home in a rickshaw from the Liaquat National Hospital a few days ago.

She said that during their commute, a man who looked around 70 years old made obscene gestures at them and made them extremely uncomfortable. She added that 90 per cent of the women already feel unsafe in public transport. When she started shouting, the rickshaw driver named Arif told her that the man is often seen in local transport and he does the same thing to other women too.

The incident took place at Kamran Chowrangi. The journalist was very upset at that time, so she could not think of anything else to do but shout. At the end of the commute, she noted down the rickshaw driver’s contact number and later filed a police complaint. Police said they took action on the complaint and arrested the suspect named Shahnawaz, who is a resident of the Jauhar area. They said the man has mental problems.

‘Target killer held’

The Sindh Rangers and the police arrested a man named Mubasher Ahmed in the Mominabad area for his alleged involvement in target killing. The raid conducted on the basis of intelligence information also resulted in the recovery of weapons from the suspect.

According to details, on June 10, the suspect and his accomplice Afshan Khan had murdered a businessman named Fida Hussain Shah. During the initial interrogation, Ahmed admitted to committing the murder after taking Rs500,000 from a man named Arbab in Bannu.

The suspect is also said to be involved in several robberies, bank heists, extortion cases and target killings among other serious crimes. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices.