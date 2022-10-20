Three get one-year jail term for possessing hashish

A model court on Wednesday sentenced three men to one-year imprisonment in a case pertaining to possession of hashish. Additional Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) directed the convicts -- Irfan, Afzal Wahab and his brother Fazal -- to pay a fine of Rs9,000 each, and in case of failure to pay the fine, they shall undergo additional imprisonment of three months.

On May 18, 2022, the accused were arrested and booked for possession of narcotics.

State prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Qaiser said that during search, hashish weighing 180 grams was seized from Irfan, 150 grams from Fazal and 170 grams from Afzal. He closed the prosecution side after the accused moved a joint application under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) confessing their guilt and throwing themselves at the mercy of the court.

The judge observed that the charge against the accused stood established on the basis of confession they made during the trial. “The confession of the accused is found to be truthful, voluntarily, and without pressure,” he added.