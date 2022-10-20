JI to build IT university in city if its mayor elected, says Naeem

A large number of candidates appeared in the aptitude test for the ‘Bano Qabil Program’ launched by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter offering skill-based trainings to youths of the city in the field of information technology.

According to a statement issued by the party, the Alkhidmat, social welfare wing of the JI, in collaboration leading educational institutions and a team of professionals is offering freelancing, web-development, application development, graphic designing, digital marketing, and Amazon Virtual Assistant courses under the Bano Qabil Program.

The eligible students would be participating in four-to-six-month courses, following the completion of which the Alkhidmat would be supporting them in job hunt. The aptitude test was held at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi. Before the test, the participants took oath that they would remain loyal to the Islamic ideology of Pakistan, play their due role for the development and progress of the country and the city, and would not indulge in any activity that could bring shame to their families and country. Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman administered the oath.

All the courses that usually cost between Rs50,000 to Rs80,000 each would be offered free-of-charge to the participants. Rehman addressed the participants, stating that the JI had been playing its role to provide hope for a better future to the people of Karachi, particularly the youth. He vowed that if elected, the JI mayor would ensure the establishment of an IT university in the city. He announced that the JI would offer courses in other skills as well.

The JI city chief said that the JI was elected in the local government elections, it would offer IT education in the public schools being run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He added that the party would ensure educational scholarships for the youth of the city.

He recalled that JI leader Niamatullah Khan had established 32 colleges during his tenure as the city nazim and launched IT graduation programmes in six colleges of the city at a time when the IT sector was in its initial stages in the city.

He said the Alkhidmat had made a history by launching the programme. He added that the test would provide a foundation to the youth of Karachi to excel in the IT field and the programme would enable the youth of the city to become an asset for their families, city and country.

The JI leader lamented that in the prevailing scenario, citizens of Karachi had no basic facilities available to them. He remarked that there was acute shortage of colleges in the city and students of public sector educational institutes had no transport facility. He said even graduates of professional educational institutes, doctors and engineers were facing shortage of job opportunities.

There were 49,000 public sector schools in the province while the provincial educational budget was in billions of rupees but no educational development could be seen in the province, Rehman said as he urged the youth of the city to support the JI for the sake of the city’s future. Alkhidmat Chief Executive Officer Naveed Ali Baig also addressed the event. He said they had chosen the IT field for the courses because of its scope in the modern world.