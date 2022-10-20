Governor Tessori suggests changes in marriage contract

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has suggested to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that a mandatory declaration of the belief in the finality of Prophethood be made an integral part of the Nikahnama (marriage contract) in the province.
In his letter dated October 19, the governor greeted the CM in connection with Rabiul Awwal, saying that the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is commemorated this month every year with great religious fervour.
“Alhamdulillah, we’re fortunate enough for being the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the firm belief in the finality of his Prophethood is indeed an integral part of our faith,” writes Tessori.
“May I avail this opportunity to suggest incorporating a mandatory declaration of the belief in the finality of Prophethood in the marriage contract in Sindh? I believe this can be a token of our subservience, and reflect our true love for the beloved Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH),” reads the letter.
“I’m optimistic that my request will be accorded an affirmative consideration, and your good self will be kind enough to direct the relevant offices for the fulfilment of the procedural formalities for the purpose.”
Ode to my Father Jamil NaqshThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode...
Sindh Safe Cities Authority Director General Dr Maqsood Ahmed attended the GITEX , an annual enterprise technology and...
The District East police on Wednesday arrested an elderly man for his alleged involvement in harassing a young female...
After the launch of a Talaash device by the Sindh Police, the Karachi police have started its use at snap checking...
A model court on Wednesday sentenced three men to one-year imprisonment in a case pertaining to possession of hashish....
Understanding the difficulty being faced by thousands of candidates awaiting examinations of private masters programme...
Comments