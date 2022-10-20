Governor Tessori suggests changes in marriage contract

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has suggested to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that a mandatory declaration of the belief in the finality of Prophethood be made an integral part of the Nikahnama (marriage contract) in the province.

In his letter dated October 19, the governor greeted the CM in connection with Rabiul Awwal, saying that the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is commemorated this month every year with great religious fervour.

“Alhamdulillah, we’re fortunate enough for being the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the firm belief in the finality of his Prophethood is indeed an integral part of our faith,” writes Tessori.

“May I avail this opportunity to suggest incorporating a mandatory declaration of the belief in the finality of Prophethood in the marriage contract in Sindh? I believe this can be a token of our subservience, and reflect our true love for the beloved Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH),” reads the letter.

“I’m optimistic that my request will be accorded an affirmative consideration, and your good self will be kind enough to direct the relevant offices for the fulfilment of the procedural formalities for the purpose.”