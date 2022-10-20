Veteran MQM leader challenges detention order under MPO

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s veteran leader and former MNA Kunwar Khalid Yunus on Wednesday challenged his detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960 before the Sindh High Court.

The home department had issued the detention order on April 8, 2022, for Yunus and Momin Khan Momin, alleging that they had been appointed deputy convener of the banned MQM- London.

The detention order relied on a report of intelligence agencies stating that both leaders had started their illegal activities to gain a foothold in different areas of Karachi.

The home department had expressed the fear that the presence of MQM-London leaders at any public places was likely to pose grave threat to public safety and cause breach of peace and tranquility; therefore, Sindh’s inspector general of police recommended that they may be detained for three months at least.

Being aggrieved with the MPO order, Yunus submitted that he is an old and sick person of 78 years of age and confined to bed care under the care of his family members; besides, he remains continuously under the treatment of his neuro physician.

Yunus, who remained MNA for four times in the late 90s and mid-2000, submitted that he came to know about the issuance of the MPO order by the home department on a false, baseless and fabricated accusation of his alleged association with the MQM-London.

He said his daughter also approached the secretary of the home department with an undertaking about his non-involvement in political activities of the MQM-London, and requested withdrawal of the MPO order, but no avail.

The petitioner said that for long he had been facing agony of multiple diseases at this stage of life and the impugned order had aggravated his miseries. He said the issuance of the order against him without any support of incriminating material regarding association with the banned MQM-London was patently violative of the law.

The court was requested to declare the home department order illegal and free the petitioner on pre-arrest bail till final disposal of the case.