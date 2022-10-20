Two citizens, cop killed for resisting mugging bids

A citizen and an official of the Shaheen Force were gunned down by robbers in the Bara Board neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The Pak Colony police said the citizen, Shakeel, was going home after withdrawing Rs400,000 from a branch of a private bank when two armed robbers intercepted him and tried to snatch the cash from him. As he put up resistance, one of the robbers opened fire on him and fled. The deceased was a shuttering contractor and resided in the Golimar area

DSP Naeem Khan said that after hearing the gunshot, the Shaheen Force started chasing the fleeing robbers. Upon seeing the force officials coming close to them, the robbers opened fire on them, killing one of the officials, Nehal, on the spot.

Separately, a citizen was killed by robbers for resisting a mugging bid in Shah Latif Town. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as Abdullah.

Following the incident, the deceased’s family members, other relatives and neighbours staged a protest against the incident outside the Shah Latif police station. They demanded of the police high-ups to take stern action against the street criminals. The police said the incident occurred when the victim was returning home after closing his shop. He was a father of three children and hailed from Waziristan.

Murder case

The case of a young man who was reportedly died in a road tragedy a couple of days ago took a new turn on Wednesday after it emerged that robbers had killed him for resisting a mugging bid.

Gabol Town police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Ahmed, a cousin of thedeceased, Hanif.

In the FIR, Ahmed said he and his cousin were returning on a motorcycle after withdrawing Rs1 million from a branch of a private bank near Nagan Chowrangi on October 17 when two armed men riding a motorcycle tried to intercept their motorcycle in the Buffer Zone area.

“I was riding the motorcycle and lost control after a suspect kicked me. Resultantly, Hanif fell onto the road and died after his head hit the footpath,” he said. The robbers then escaped after looting Rs350,000.