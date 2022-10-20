Commissioner orders clampdown on dairy farmers to control price

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to clamp down on milk farmers in a bid to control the escalating milk prices in the city.

The milk farmers, on the other hand, have stated the possibility of a further hike in the milk prices in the future as they argue that the cost of milk production is increasing rapidly. According to directives issued by the Commissioner Office on Wednesday to all the seven DCs of the city, all milk vehicles coming from dairy farms have to be stopped and detained.

The commissioner, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, asked all the DCs not to show any leniency over the matter. Following the directives, South DC Captain (retd) Muhammad Saeed Leghari said the District South administration clamped down on milk profiteers on Wednesday as the assistant commissioners of Saddar Town, Civil Lines, Lyari, Arambagh and Garden took action against milk sellers found violating the official milk prices. As many as 16 milk shops were fined with Rs255,000 and six milk retailers were arrested. The Civil Lines assistant commissioner took action against milk sellers in the Defence Housing Authority and Clifton areas where they fined one milk shop owner with Rs20,000 and arrested six.

In Lyari, two milk shop owners were fined with Rs40,000. The Saddar assistant commissioner fined seven milk shop owners with Rs110,000. The Garden assistant commissioner fined three milk shop owners with Rs20,000 and the Arambagh assistant commissioner fined three milk shops with Rs45,000.

Meanwhile, East DC Raja Tariq Chandio directed the district administration to take action against profiteers. In Gulshan Town, seven milk shops were sealed for violating official milk prices. In the Dhorajee and Tipu Sultan Road areas, four milk shops were sealed and shop owners fined with Rs50,000.

In Jamshed Quarters, six milk shop owners were fined with Rs30,000, and on Tariq Road, various milk shops were fined Rs25,000. Dairy Cattle Farmers Association President Shakir Umer Gujjar in a press statement said the commissioner and deputy commissioners were doing injustice with the milk sellers. He said the milk retailers must not be arrested as farmers were responsible for the hike in milk prices.

He asked the commissioner to focus on lowering the cost of milk production, saying that it was the only way to lower the retail milk prices in the city. He asked the city administration to immediately stop humiliating milk retailers and arresting them. He warned that in the future, milk price may soar more as its cost of production had been getting higher.