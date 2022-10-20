Sindh’s top cop has a solution for bridging gap between police and public

As part of their new strategy to curb street crime in Karachi, the Sindh police are considering legislative amendments to bridge the gap between the police and the public. A draft of the amendments is being prepared to improve coordination between the law enforcers and the city’s residents.

In an exclusive interview with The News, provincial police chief IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that after the relevant law is amended, citizens’ cases will be disposed of quickly and easily. “People say the police have failed. I can agree in some cases, but what are people themselves doing? Are they reporting their cases to the police? Majority of the people aren’t,” IGP Memon pointed out.

“They don’t have enough time to wait for police action in any criminal case. They don’t want to waste their time with such things. For example, if someone’s stolen motorbike is recovered, they can’t sell the vehicle until the court case is disposed of.”

The police chief explained that this is exactly why they want to reduce the hardships of the citizens and encourage them to approach and cooperate with the police. “We want amendments, especially dealing with petty cases like street crime, including mobile phone and vehicle thefts, the arrest and conviction of criminals, and the return of stolen valuables without going through a lengthy process.”

Memon said they have hired some police experts to draft the amendments. “Of course, we aren’t legal experts, but we’ve hired some serving police legal experts to make this possible. They will be helped by retired police experts as well as lawyers and other professionals.”

He said the Sindh police are taking several measures to curb the scourge of street crime. “Rehabilitation is one such step. We’re taking many smaller steps as well.” He added that four buildings have been identified to rehabilitate drug addicts on the request of the Sindh police, and there is a possibility that they will be able to go back to society as responsible citizens within three months. “Drug addicts are one of the factors behind street crime.”

The IGP said that with these four new rehabilitation centres, there will be a total of five such facilities, since the Anti-Narcotics Force already has one. “But even this number isn’t enough. The city will have over two dozen rehabilitation centres where some 5,000 drug addicts can be treated at a time.”

He has also tasked the operational police officers to take strict action against drug dealers. “We’re doing this just like we did with the drug law,” he pointed out. “Along with operational activities, we’re also looking at the investigative side to increase their tools, human resources, other resources and investigative costs so that they can raise their level of investigation.”

The police chief said technology is a very important element. “Our primary focus is on using modern technology like body-worn cameras. We’re also using modern technology to monitor the movements of criminals. Cameras are being installed at all the toll plazas of the province.”

To curb street crime, the IGP has also tasked the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) with stopping the supply of illegal weapons. The police department seeks Rs3 billion to organise the CTD and equip its officials with modern technology. Karachi has been seeing a rise in incidents of street crime, with criminals killing and injuring citizens who show even the slightest hesitance in complying with the criminals’ demands. The efforts of the Sindh police for amending the relevant laws and rehabilitating drug addicts will hopefully bring some positive changes in the prevalent situation.