ICCI calls for enforcement of IPRs

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) urged the government to ensure strict enforcement of intellectual property rights (IPRs) on Wednesday to promote innovations, brands, and attract investment to the country.

IPR violations and inadequate enforcement were causing significant revenue losses to the government, besides endangering the life of public exposed to counterfeit products, stated Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI president.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on IPR issues for women entrepreneurs and startups organised by ICCI in collaboration with Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI).

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said lengthy processing timelines for granting IP rights, complicated procedure for registration and long drawn judicial procedure for the protection of IP rights were key issues needed to be addressed to promote their compliance.

He was of the view that better enforcement of IPRs would reward the innovators, increase value of businesses and startups, and attract local and foreign investment to the country.

John Cabeca, US Intellectual Property Counselor for South Asia, gave a detailed presentation on IP rights including utility patent, design patent, copyright, trade secret,and trademark. He said IPRs encourage and protect innovations and inventions, promote commercialisation and application of IP, incentivise investment, and foster economic growth.

Naima Ansari, former president of IWCCI stressed for creating maximum awareness about IP rights in women entrepreneurs and startups to encourage innovative solutions of the issues faced by the society.

Azhar ul Islam Zafar, vice president ICCI, said timely registration of copyrights, trademarks, and patents supported by strict enforcement regime was critical for building confidence of existing and potential foreign investors in Pakistan.