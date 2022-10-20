Govt raises Rs853bn via T-bills

KARACHI: The government raised Rs853 billion through an auction of Market Treasury Bills (T-bills) on Wednesday, with yields inching down on shorter tenures papers.

The fetched amount was lower than the pre-auction target of Rs1.1 trillion.

The cut-off yield on three-month T-bills decreased by 2 basis points (bps) to 15.7198 percent, the auction result issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The yield on six-month paper came at 15.7434 percent, 1 percent down from the previous auction held on October 5. However, the yield on the 12-month paper ended unchanged at 15.7489 percent.

It was the second T-bills auction since the SBP maintained the policy rate at 15 percent.

“We were expecting a slight decline in yields as there were chances that the SBP would keep the interest rates unchanged in coming months, despite higher inflation," said an analyst.

The SBP, in its latest monetary policy statement, expects higher food prices could raise average headline inflation in FY2023 above the pre-flood projection of 18-20 percent. However, inflation is forecast to fall in the range of 5-7 percent in the next fiscal year.

“On the one hand, inflation could be higher and more persistent on supply shock to food prices, and it is important to ensure that this additional impetus does not spillover into broader prices in the economy,” it added.

On the other, growth prospects had weakened which should reduce demand-side pressures and suppress underlying inflation, the statement said.