Gold rises Rs1,350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,350 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs150,400 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,158 to Rs128,944.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,635 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.16.
Local jewelers said the prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
