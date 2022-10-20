Meezan Bank third-quarter profit jumps 64pc to Rs11.6 billion

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL), largest Islamic bank of the country, reported a 64 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in the bank's income.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs11.619 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, up from Rs7.067 billion during the same period last year.

MEBL announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2 per share, which is in addition to interim cash dividend already paid at Rs3.50 per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs6.46 a share, compared with Rs3.92 a share last year.

The bank said its profit-earned income for the quarter rose to Rs65.609 billion, compared with Rs27.498 billion a year earlier. Profit expenses remained higher at Rs33.858 billion from Rs10.189 billion a year ago.

For the nine months ended on September 30, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs28.756 billion, up from Rs19.969 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the nine-month period was recorded at Rs15.99 from Rs11.04 in the same period a year ago.

Engro Corp Q3 profit up 22pc

Engro Corporation reported a 22 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on an increase in its net revenue.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs13.896 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, up from Rs11.393 billion during the same period the previous year.

The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs10 per share, which is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs23 per share.

EPS came in at Rs13.91 a share, compared with Rs10.62 a share last year.

The company said its net revenue for the quarter rose to Rs91.285 billion, compared with Rs84.261 billion a year earlier. The cost of revenue also remained higher at Rs64.642 billion from Rs61.269 billion a year ago.

For nine months ending September 30, the company recorded a net profit of Rs30.709 billion, down from Rs40.503 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the nine-month period was recorded at Rs26.78 from Rs40.22 in the same period a year ago.

Shell Pakistan posts losses

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) posted a net loss of Rs4.644 billion for the quarter ended September 30, weighed down by devaluation of the rupee, volatility in international oil prices, and a reduction in industry volumes.

The company had earned a profit of Rs296.5 million in the same period last year.

For nine months ending at September 30, SPL declared a cumulative profit after tax of Rs2.863 billion as compared to last year’s profit of Rs2.447 billion.

The company said the oil sector felt an impact of macro-economic challenges such as unprecedented devaluation of the rupee, continued volatility in the international oil prices as well as an impact of devastating floods, which resulted in a reduction in industry volumes.

It was able to maintain its market share and remained focused on its strategic priorities, operational excellence, and fiscal prudence.

According to SPL, its mobility business, with a strong supply and distribution network, delivered product in a safe and compliant manner at a time when most of the supply routes were severely challenged. The company is also on track with its network expansion.

The company’s lubricants business was successful in increasing market share in the consumer channel, through consumer and influencer interventions.

SPL has build a solar-powered milk refrigeration plant in Basti Katimar, South Punjab, in collaboration with the National Rural Support Program, giving 240 dairy farmers access to a milk refrigeration unit. The programme assists dairy farmers in increasing milk shelf life and increasing their own profitability.