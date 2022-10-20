Stocks gain tracking regional peers

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday, tracking broader regional peers, after global oil prices gained amid falling US crude stocks, dealer said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 386.78 points or 0.92 percent to close at 42,226.05 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,266.30 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,839.27 points. KSE-30 index also increased by 115.36 points or 0.75 percent to close at 15,541.37 points.

Traded shares increased by 60 million shares to 250.266 million shares from 190.311 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs6.658 billion from Rs5.809 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.836 trillion from Rs6.785 trillion. Out of 342 companies active in the session, 203 closed in green, 115 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks closed positive in the earnings season led by scrips across the board on a bull run in global equities and surge in global crude oil prices.

“Pakistan’s likely exit from the grey list and the finance minister’s projection of likely 3pc growth in FY23 played catalytic role in the bullish close.”

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said a bullish trend was witnessed at the bourse where the benchmark index settled above 42,200 levels.

“The market made an intraday high of 425 points as investors cheered lower international oil prices and the statement from the US state department clarified that the US was confident of Pakistan's ability to keep its nuclear assets safe and secure, countering President Joe Biden's position on Pakistan's nuclear programme,” Arbash said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs150 to Rs6,000 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which increased by Rs57.09 to Rs818.32 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs200.67 to Rs10,799.33 per share, followed by Sapphire FiberXD, which decreased by Rs83.35 to Rs1,075.01 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market report said a positive session was witnessed at the PSX.

“The market traded in the green zone throughout the day as the trade deficit of Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline of 30.16 percent year on year basis,” it reported. “Investors’ participation remained active in the mainboard as 3rd tier stocks continued to remain as volume board leaders.”

On the results front, ENGRO closed 2.69 percent higher after announcing its 3Q2022 EPS of Rs13.91 along with DPS of Rs10. MEBL closed 0.81 percent up after announcing its 3Q2022 EPS of Rs6.4 along with DPS of Rs2.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (67.6 points), cement (67.3 points), E&P’s (64.0 points), fertilizer (58.3 points) and automobile assembler (32.7 points).

G3 Technologies remained the volume leader with 22.370 million shares that rose by Re1.0 to Rs10.08 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 21.176 million shares that closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs1.59 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included G3 TechClass B, Ghani Glo Hol, Dewan Motors, TPL PropertiesXB, Pace (Pak) Ltd., Ghani Global Glass, F. Nat. Equities and Flying Cement.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 46.560 million shares from 49.742 million shares.