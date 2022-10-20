Auto financing declines for third straight month in September

KARACHI: Bank lending to consumers buying cars fell for the third consecutive month in September, indicating a slowdown in overall demand on account of higher interest rates and rising vehicle costs.

Auto loans dropped 0.7 percent month-on-month to Rs350 billion in September, according to figures issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday.

These loans stood at Rs353 billion in the previous month. However, auto financing rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in September. Consumers borrowed Rs338 billion from banks for the purchase of cars and other vehicles in the same month last year.

“Basically the central bank had introduced restrictions on consumer financing for automobiles, including lower debt burden ratio, the cap on the maximum amount of financing. Moreover, with rising prices of cars, and increasing interest rates, financing has become difficult,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company. Despite spending on luxury items, people have been saving their cash for necessary items due to rising inflation pressures. Besides, most consumers were retiring their loans, according to analysts. Car prices also have increased sharply as a result of the persistent depreciation of rupee against the dollar, which has also slowed the demand.

Auto sales fell 51 percent year-on-year to 13,000 units in September, due to rising prices, expensive auto financing, and the low purchasing power of consumers.

The SBP has hiked interest rates by 800 basis points to 15 percent in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2022.

The SBP’s data showed that consumer loans increased 17.1 percent to Rs898 billion in September from Rs766 billion a year ago. Amongst consumer lending, personal loans rose 3.8 percent year-on-year to Rs252 billion. House building loans climbed 77.5 percent to Rs210 billion in September from Rs119 billion a year earlier. Loans to private sector businesses rose 19.3 percent to Rs7.028 trillion in September from Rs5.890 trillion a year ago. An increase in bank lending to private businesses was attributed to strong demand for working capital loans from the manufacturing sector.

Loans to the manufacturing sector rose to Rs4.586 trillion in September from Rs3.658 trillion in the same month a year earlier. Textile firms obtained Rs1.554 trillion in loans from banks, compared with Rs1.254 trillion in the corresponding month last year. Bank lending to food manufacturers rose to Rs932 billion in September from Rs816 billion a year ago.