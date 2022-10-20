Rupee falls on higher dollar demand for imports

KARACHI: The rupee breached the 220 per dollar mark on Wednesday as a result of higher import demand and lower dollar conversions by exporters. The local currency also suffered from the US dollar’s appreciation versus other major currencies.

In the interbank market, the local unit fell 0.53 percent to close at 220.88 per dollar.

Dollar buying from importers to settle their payments and weak inflows due to less forward greenback selling by exporters mostly contributed to the rupee’s fall, according to dealers.

“The increasing gap between demand and supply of dollars hit the market,” said a currency dealer.

In the open market, the currency lost 1.70 rupees to end at 227.90 per dollar.

“The major reason is dollar demand in the informal market due to higher rate,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“Further, the initial excitement of new finance minister’s arrival and resultant dollar selling has also ended. Globally, dollar continues to remain strong, while it is expected to strengthen further as US Fed looks to increase interest rates,” Rauf added.

The Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) judgement regarding Pakistan being closely watched by market participants would determine the path the rupee takes in the future.

The FATF plenary meeting would take place on October 20-21 in Paris.

The country is anticipated to be removed from the FATF's grey list on Friday because it has implemented extensive FATF action plans to curb money laundering and terrorism financing, and has attained a high degree of technical compliance with the global dirty money watchdog’s requirements.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that no specific moves were needed at this point to support the nation’s currency, as traders grow confident that the new administration would sort through the nation’s monetary challenges. The rupee has been “heavily undervalued,” Dar said. “It is due to speculation -- and some players in the market have been responsible for that.”

Following the country's terrible floods and subsequent official warnings that some debt payments might need to be stopped, investment firm JPMorgan has deemed the decline in Pakistan's bonds to just a third of their face value justifiable.

Pakistan is in an IMF programme and is expected to get loans and post-flood relief totalling about $4 billion from international financial institutions like the World Bank and the United Nations.

But as things are, its $7.9 billion in foreign exchange reserves would only cover about a month's worth of essential imports.

“Pakistan's debt and fiscal dynamics flag rising solvency concerns,” JPMorgan’s analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

“Political/fiscal, flood-related external risks, and possibility of a debt moratorium – and their implications on the IMF programme as well as FX liquidity – likely justify current sovereign bond prices,” it added.