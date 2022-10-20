LSM up 0.6pc YoY, down 3.9pc MoM

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector inched up 0.6 percent in August 2022 over the same month last year, while over the previous month its output increased 3.9 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the economy had started the new fiscal year with negative LSM growth. As of July 2022, output contracted by 16.5 percent over June 2022 and 1.4 percent over July 2021—the lowest in 21 months. From September 2019 to October 2020, LSM growth remained negative, mainly due to Covid-19.

In the first two months (July-August 2022), the sector showed a negative growth of 0.4 percent over the same period of the last fiscal. Production in July-August 2022-23 as compared to July-August 2021-22 has increased in wearing apparel, chemicals, iron and steel products, and furniture, while it decreased in food, beverages, tobacco, textile, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

The high energy costs, rupee devaluation, tighter monetary and fiscal policies of the government, and internationally the slowdown of world economies caused the local industrial output to decline. It should be noted that LSM started declining as the central bank increased its discount rate. As of July last year, the bank increased the rate from 7 percent to now 15 percent; however, over the last several policy decisions, the bank has kept the rate unchanged.

The PBS further said that in August 2022, garments output increased 74.3 percent, leather 6.9 percent, wood products 5.7 percent, chemicals 6.8 percent (of which chemical products output was up 11.6 percent and fertiliser 3.6 percent), iron and steel products 10.3 percent, furniture 138 percent and other manufacturing (football) 66.1 percent over the same month last year.

PBS data showed that food output declined 8.4 percent, beverages 1.8 percent, tobacco 18.2 percent, textiles 5 percent, coke and petroleum products 26.8 percent, pharmaceuticals 29.4 percent, rubber products 3.8 percent, non-metallic mineral products 5.9 percent, fabricated 13.3 percent, paper and board 8.2 percent, computer, electronics, and optical products 8.1 percent, electrical equipment 7 percent, machinery and equipment 27.6 percent, automobiles 30.8 percent and other transport equipment production reduced 34.8 percent as against the same month of last year. Cement production also declined by 19.7 percent.

Last FY22, LSM grew by 11.7 percent over FY21, mainly on the back of increasing global demand and favourable government policies to jack up the GDP growth, as big industries contribute a tenth to the economy.

During these two months of FY23, garments production increased 60.9 percent, leather 11.5 percent, wood products 4.3 percent, chemicals 2.8 percent (with chemical products up 14.7 percent, whereas output of fertilisers went down 5 percent), iron and steel products 11.7 percent, furniture 174 percent and other manufacturing (football) 52.9 percent over the same period a year ago.

Output of other products that declined in these two months included food 8.9 percent, beverages 0.5 percent, tobacco 43.5 percent, textiles 3.7 percent, coke and petroleum products 16.1 percent, pharmaceuticals 32.3 percent, rubber products 2.9 percent, non-metallic mineral products 19.7 percent, fabricated 15.7 percent; computer, electronics, and optical products 5.1 percent, electrical equipment 4.2 percent, machinery and equipment 38 percent, automobiles 19.7 percent. Output of other transport equipment declined 30.4 percent over the same period of last year.

LSM contributes 9.2 percent to GDP. It dominates the overall manufacturing sector, accounting for 74.3 percent of the sectoral share followed by small-scale manufacturing, which accounts for 2.0 percent of the total GDP and 15.9 percent sectoral share. Slaughtering accounts for 1.2 percent of GDP with a 9.7 percent sectoral share. Overall, the manufacturing sector contributed 12.4 percent to the country’s GDP.