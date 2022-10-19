Indian govt stops female Kashmiri photojournalist from going to US

ISLAMABAD: The Indian authorities on Tuesday barred Srinagar-based photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo from going to the United States to receive the Pulitzer Prize in a ceremony scheduled for Thursday.

Mattoo was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi despite having visa and ticket. The 28-year-old female photojournalist won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. She also works with a British wire service.

In a tweet, Mattoo said: “I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket.”

In her second tweet, she wrote: “This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago but I never received a [sic] response. Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.”

Mattoo, a freelance photojournalist, was part of a Reuters team that won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of Covid-19 pandemic in India, according to the journalist and the Pulitzer website.

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), meanwhile, in a statement demanded that Indian authorities should allow Mattoo to travel abroad freely and collect her Pulitzer Prize in New York.

“There is no reason why Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo, who had all the right travel documents and has won a Pulitzer–one of the most prestigious journalism awards–should have been prevented from travelling abroad,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, in Frankfurt, Germany.

“This decision is arbitrary and excessive. Indian authorities must immediately cease all forms of harassment and intimidation against journalists covering the situation in Kashmir.”

Earlier in July this year, Mattoo was stopped at Delhi airport as she was going to Paris for a book launch and photography exhibition as she was one of the 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. She had a French visa but the immigration authorities stopped her at the airport without citing any reason.