‘Punjab Ministers Salary Bill’ passed amid opposition protest

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Tuesday passed the Punjab Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Amendment/Repeal) Bill 2022 amid protest from the opposition.
The bill was moved by PTI MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema. The opposition grilled the government for increasing the perks and privileges of former chief ministers, sitting ministers and
MPAs at a time when the province was confronting a challenging post-flood situation. Under the legislation, the former chief minis-ters would also be entitled to enjoy protocol and perks.
The PMLN legislators were not provided with the bill copies after which they lodged a strong protest. Sami Ullah Khan of PMLN said while passing the bills on the Private Members Day, an unhealthy precedent was being set. Khadija Umer Farooqi of PMLQ moved the Urdu Language Bill 2022, which was also passed by the House.
