Lal Haveli case: Sheikh Rashid gets stay order till 24th

RAWALPINDI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi, Khursheed Alam Bhatti, Tuesday accepted the application of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and issued a stay order on the process for vacation of Lal Haveli.

The court directed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) not to take any action against Lal Haveli till October 24, 2022. The Board wanted action against Lal Haveli as Tuesday was the last date of notice. The ETPB had issued the notice on October 11 for the vacation of Lal Haveli within seven days.

During the hearing, the lawyer of Sheikh Rashid, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, requested the court to issue a stay order on this case because the case was already in a sessions court. “The federal government pressurised ETPB (Administrator) to take political revenge from my client,” he said.

Mudasir Ikram Chaudhry, the ETPB lawyer, told the court the department was taking action in the light of Supreme Court order.

The ETPB had issued a notice (ETP/RWP/735) on October 11 directing Sheikh Rashid to vacate some portions of Lal Haveli within seven days. Sheikh Rashid challenged the notice.

He filed an appeal with the court for suspension of the vacation process. The notice said the AML chief and his brother Sheikh Sadeeq had lost the “legal possession” of the property as they neither responded to the authority’s earlier notice nor paid the outstanding rent.

The ETPB administration also warned it would use police force to get the property vacated in case of non-compliance within seven days. The Board had informed the commissioner and deputy commissioner about the notice and requested them to help vacate the property.

Earlier, Sh Rashid tweeted, “All the departments failed to find anything against me. After probing 16 ministries, they have come up with three-marla Lal Haveli. Lal Haveli is not Nine-Zero… it’s a history that no one can erase.”