Australia reverses recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

SYDNEY: Australia Tuesday said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state.

Foreign minister Penny Wong said the city’s status should be decided by Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, unwinding a contentious decision by the previous conservative government. In 2018, Australia’s then Prime Minister Scott Morrison followed US president Donald Trump’s lead in unilaterally recognising west Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

The move caused a domestic backlash in Australia and friction with neighbouring Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — temporarily derailing a bilateral free trade deal.

“I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that,” Wong said. Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians, but most governments avoid putting embassies there to avoid prejudging the outcome of a final peace agreement.

“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Wong said, adding: “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid criticised Tuesday’s move -- which comes as he prepares to face November 1 elections. “We can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously.”

Palestinian Authority’s civil affairs minister, Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the move by Canberra as an “affirmation” that Jerusalem’s status depends on a final status talks. Indonesia also welcomed the decision. “This policy would hopefully contribute positively to Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations,” the foreign ministry in Jakarta said.