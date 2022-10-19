Multidisciplinary conference held at school of medicine

PESHAWAR: The Northwest School of Medicine Peshawar arranged a two-day multidisciplinary Northwest Annual Health Research Conference.

A press release said the conference was attended by presenters, researchers, faculty members, students, workshop registrants and observers. More than 800 healthcare professionals registered for the conference to present their research work on multiple aspects of different health-related issues.

Different healthcare academic institutions and hospitals participated in the conference from all over the country. Approximately 200 research papers were submitted to the conference and presented by a diverse group of healthcare professionals.

The topics were presented by all disciplines from physiology and anatomy of the human body and health to pathology, diagnosis, treatments, and prevention of diseases, and of course not forgetting the most important aspect across all the disciplines.

The research presentations generated discussions by the panellists as well as by the audience. The conference was divided in two days; on day one, Medicine and Allied, Paediatrics, Gynae and Obstetrics and students researchpapers were presented.

On day two, surgery and allied research from basic sciences were presented. Different workshops were arranged to give deeper insight to the participants about breaking bad news to the patients, neonatal resuscitation, qualitative research and on how to use different software used in research including SPSS and Mendeley.

Principal of Northwest School of Medicine, Professor Noor Ul Iman, highlighted the importance of holding such conferences and encouraged the students and healthcare professionals to conduct research and practice evidence-based medicine to improve the lives of the people of the region.

Chairman of Alliance Healthcare, Professor Tariq Hashim Khan, spoke on the occasion and described the role of G4 Alliance in working to improve global health through surgical, obstetric, trauma and anaesthesia care. Northwest School of Medicine is a member of the G4 Alliance from Pakistan.