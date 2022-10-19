21 Indian wrestlers denied Spanish visa

NEW DELHI: Several wrestlers who were potential medallists were denied visa including India’s U-20 World Champion, Antim Panghal.

According to Indian media, twenty-one Indian wrestlers are set to miss the ongoing Under-23 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, after being denied visas by the Spanish embassy. The rejection was handed on the suspicion that the wrestlers do not have the intention to leave the territory before the expiration of their visas. From the squad picked by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) only nine wrestlers were granted visas.

This is the first time in the competition’s six-year history that the Indian team won’t take part in the prestigious event that features world-class athletes.