Hamza hails ECP’s reference against Punjab govt

LAHORE: PMLN leader and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to send a reference to the Supreme Court against the Punjab government regarding the local bodies’ elections.

In a statement, he said the Punjab government was not serious about conducting the local bodies’ elections in violation of the Constitution. Recalling the past, Hamza said the PTI had earlier sent 58,000 elected representatives back to their homes, while the PMLN government made a new Local Government Act in a short period of time after consulting all stakeholders.

He said the PTI again replaced it with a controversial law as soon as it came back showing that the Punjab government did not want to transfer power to the lower level.

Hamza further said the PTI wanted to conduct suspicious elections through the controversial EVMs and demanded that a balanced law made by the PMLN should be restored and immediate LG polls be held.