Children with learning disabilities to get free treatment in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved free treatment for children suffering from cochlear disorders or learning disabilities. A handout said the CM gave the nod while chairing a meeting on Tuesday.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the Health and Finance departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The treatment will incur a total cost of Rs 250 million and will be carried out in three phases as approved by the chief minister.
