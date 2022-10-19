Children with learning disabilities to get free treatment in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved free treatment for children suffering from cochlear disorders or learning disabilities. A handout said the CM gave the nod while chairing a meeting on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the Health and Finance departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The treatment will incur a total cost of Rs 250 million and will be carried out in three phases as approved by the chief minister.