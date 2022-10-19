Bridge removed after non-payment of dues

MANSEHRA: The temporary bridge, which was built to link flood-hit Manoor valley with the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, was removed by the contractor after the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) didn’t pay him his dues.

“The contractor, who had built the makeshift bridge on Manoor stream on the order of KDA, has removed it as the latter didn’t pay him his dues disconnecting the valley with rest of Balakot tehsil,” Mohammad Yusuf, a councillor, told reporters on Tuesday.

The Manoor valley was widely affected by the recent flash floods as dozens of shops, hotels, bridges, generators, and watermills were washed away.

Yusuf said that contractor Mohammad Khan had built the bridge over the Manoor stream after the one made of concrete was washed away by floods, disconnecting the entire valley from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

“The government has yet to rebuild the roads, bridges and other infrastructure destroyed by the floodwaters. The affected families cannot move out of the worst-hit valley,” he said.

The councillor said that officials of the KDA had awarded him the contract for building the bridge but they were now reluctant to pay him. The councillor said the people of the valley were unhappy over the development as they were still facing a host of problems.

“The entire infrastructure was washed away by the floods and the affected families are going without any financial assistance,” he said.