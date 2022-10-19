Anti-drugs campaign going well: officials

PESHAWAR: The government officials at a meeting here on Tuesday said the “Drug free-Peshawar campaign” was going well as several addicts had been rehabilitated and others were undergoing treatment at the centres set up for the purpose.

Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash chaired the meeting which was attended by Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah and other officials, said a handout. Rehabilitation of the drug addicts was discussed threadbare.

The commissioner told the meeting that the process of arresting the drug addicts in the adjacent areas and taking them to the respective rehabilitation centres for treatment was underway.

He said that under Phase 1, 1100 people had recovered and left for homes and currently 900 people were undergoing treatment.

Riaz Mehsud said after the success of the Phase1 operation against drug addicts in Peshawar, people were now taking drug addicts from their homes to the centres.

The commissioner said drug addicts’ ages ranged from 14 to 45 years.

He hoped the drug addiction would be eradicated from all over Peshawar with the help of relevant departments and district administration.

He said all possible efforts were being made to rehabilitate the drug addicts and very soon the drug mafia would be eliminated from the Peshawar Division.

The deputy commissioner said all the resources required for treatment were made available at the respective centres. “The treatment of the addicts under Phase 2 has been started under the supervision of district administration officers and expert doctors,” he said.

The official said those at the facility were undergoing physical exercise as well. They will be handed back to families after the completion of the treatment, he added.

The chief secretary appreciated the steps taken by the commissioner along with other relevant departments and vowed to make KP a drug free-province.