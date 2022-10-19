Medics appointed in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Health Department in Upper Kohistan has appointed as many as 38 medics to fill out the seats lying vacant at the Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units across the district.
“The appointments were made on merit and letters are being issued to the selected applicants,” Dr Taj Mohammad, District Health Officer, told a gathering held in Dasu, the district headquarters, on Tuesday. People from different walks of life showed up at the gathering and praised the Health Department for making the entire appointment process.
Dr Taj, who gave away the appointment letters to newly inducted paramedical staff, said that to ensure impartiality, appointment letters were being issued at the public gathering so that no one could question the entire process. “We will appoint more health staff in the district as we want dedicated professionals at health facilities who could render better healthcare services to patients,” he said.
