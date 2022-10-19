Efforts stressed to generate energy from industrial waste

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan on Tuesday emphasized the need for cooperation among the stakeholders to utilize industrial waste as an alternative source of energy.
A handout said he was speaking at a meeting about a feasible/sustainable model for useful utilization of waste to generate energy.
The officials from the Local Government, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, Environmental Protection Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Information Technology and others participated in the meeting.
The technical experts from Cherat Cement Private Limited delivered a detailed briefing/presentation about the waste-to-energy model, which they were currently operating.
The participants deliberated on various initiatives, challenges and technologies that could be adopted to generate energy from waste.
Abdul Karim Khan appreciated the efforts of Cherat Cement and encouraged the factory to help contribute towards this development.
