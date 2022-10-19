Kids with learning disabilities to get free treatment in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved free treatment for children suffering from cochlear disorders or learning disabilities.

A handout said he gave the nod while chairing a meeting on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the Health and Finance departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The treatment will incur a total cost of Rs 250 million and will be carried out in three phases as approved by the chief minister.

The meeting was told that a total of 127 requests were received through “Khpal Wazir Ala Cell” and other welfare organizations from 25 districts of the province.

Nine cases were received from the merged districts, including Orakzai, Bajaur, Kurram and Khyber.

In the first phase, 38 children belonging to flood-hit districts of the province — Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Shangla and Swat— will be prioritized.

In the second phase, families having three or more children with cochlear diseases will be provided with free treatment. The remaining cases will be treated in the third phase.

The chief minister directed that families should be informed phase-wise to ensure prior preparedness, adding that the youngest children should be prioritized to ensure that their cognitive learning abilities are restored on priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said that hearing ability was directly linked with cognitive learning and any disorder directly affects the overall learning process among children.

He added that immediate treatment of children suffering from this disease was of paramount importance to enable them to live a healthy life.

The chief minister said the extension of the Sehat Insaf Card to the entire population of the province was an unprecedented effort of the KP government under which millions of people across the province had been provided with free treatment facilities so far.

Apart from this, he added, significant resources were being spent on revamping the hospitals and healthcare centres in the province to provide the best treatment facilities to people.