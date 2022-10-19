136 more test positive for dengue

Rawalpindi : Confirmation of another 136 individuals positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the twin cities to 7,580 on Tuesday morning.

The number of patients tested positive for dengue fever from this region of the country is still much higher. It is believed that the number may go on the rise in the next few days because, after a significant fall in the mercury, the majority of people would not be using fans while sleeping at night and it may give rise to mosquito bites.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that as many as 86 new patients have tested positive from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 3,716 of which three patients have so far lost their lives. According to District Health Department Rawa-lpindi, as many as 209 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday morning of which five patients were in critical condition, four at BBH and one at DHQ Hospital.