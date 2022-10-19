Meeting reviews flour availability

Rawalpindi: The government’s order regarding supply of wheat, flour, ‘fine’, bran and ‘Suji’ would be implemented in every way, said Punjab Food Department Secretary Nadir Chattha, says a press release.

He was addressing a meeting of Pakistan Flour Mills Association and flour mill owners at the office of Divisional Commissioner Rawalpindi.

In the meeting with the Director Food, a delegation of flour mills association led by Atif Nadeem Mirza, Raza Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Food Rawalpindi Division Shahid Yaqub, District Food Controller Sufyan Asif Awan were also present.

The movement of wheat would be allowed and not to be obstructed, according to the permits issued by the Food Department throughout the province, he said.