Toolkits distributed

Islamabad: For smooth integration and economic empowerment of returning migrants, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) organised a ceremony where returning migrants were presented toolkits in the trades of electrician, plumber, carpenter, motorcycle mechanic and mason as an 'in-kind' support to help them start sustained self-employment.

The activity is part of OPF efforts to support returning migrants to make a new start in Pakistan and achieve a sustainable employment. OPF is implementing a programme on economic reintegration of returnees in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Pakistan. It is commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development Germany, (BMZ) and is part of BMZ support for voluntary return & sustainable reintegration.

A Pakistani-German Facilitation & Reintegration Centre (PGFRC) has been established in OPF premises, Lahore with an advisory desk in OPF head office Islamabad. PGFRC is supporting and assisting returning migrants and the local population to have a sustainable source of income.

The ceremony was attended by the chief guest, Syed Mustafa Haider, director welfare OPF, trade specific toolkits were handed over to 80 returning migrants as an 'In-Kind Support'.