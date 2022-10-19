‘Skills, scholarships to enable youth become job creators’

Islamabad: Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said the federal government's initiatives like business loans and skills scholarships under Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme would enable students to become job creators and independent entrepreneurs.

He was addressing the certificate awarding ceremony for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme and joint international certification with Finland and Japan at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) here.

The minister was received by Rector of the University Lt General (r) Moazzam Ejaz on arrival.

The ambassador of Finland along with leading industrialists was also in attendance. The rector highlighted the needs of the local industry as well as a roadmap of NUTECH.