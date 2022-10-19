US delegates visit UVAS

LAHORE:Deputy Chief of Mission from US Embassy of Pakistan Andrew Schofer visited the Holstein Demonstration Farm of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki and called on the vice-chancellor.

The US mission discussed climate change challenges for livestock and the way forward with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad. Director Office of Economic Growth and Agriculture USAID Stephen Berlinguette, Public Affairs Office-US Embassy Islamabad Paul Garr, Senior Economic Growth and Energy Adviser Kamran Masood Niazi were present.