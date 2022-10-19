Inter results likely tomorrow

 
Wednesday October 19, 2022
By Our Correspondent
October 19, 2022

LAHORE:All the nine examination boards across Punjab including Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, are likely to announce the result of Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2022 on October 20 (tomorrow). A BISE Lahore spokesperson confirmed that the results of Inter part-II conducted by the Lahore Board would be announced on Oct 20.

